The General Services Administration (GSA) cut the ribbon on the agency’s first Workplace Innovation Lab, officially opening the office space of the future to Federal employees on Jan. 25.

Located at GSA’s headquarters in Washington D.C., the lab functions as a proving ground where agencies can test out recent innovations in workplace furnishings and technology, the agency said in a press release.

“The future of the office workplace is now. We’re imagining it and building it right here in partnership with both industry innovators and our Federal customers,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“This is a space where agency decision makers and their teams can experience the latest technologies, equipment, and furniture that’s designed to empower federal employees to deliver even more effectively,” she said.

The lab features new types of layouts and furniture solutions that support both individuals and teams, as well as technology that enhances connectivity and effectiveness. The lab is designed to “meet the needs of today’s hybrid workers,” the agency said.

GSA is operating the lab as a pilot Federal Coworking Space, and agencies can now request tours and make reservations. The 25,000-square-foot space is open for employees to use for a single hour, or up to several weeks.

The new space features sustainable technology solutions ranging from power-over-ethernet cabling to solar powered light fixtures that support GSA’s drive toward net zero carbon facilities.

GSA will soon begin gathering anonymous feedback about the lab to improve its offerings for users.

The year-long project brought together five furniture vendors and one technology provider to offer agencies the opportunity to test out and provide feedback on new and different office space designs, a key piece of the broader Workplace 2030 initiative – which is one piece of GSA’s nationwide efforts to provide solutions for the future of work.

The agency’s new lab also aligns with the President’s Management Agenda workforce priority – which includes reimagining and building a roadmap to the future of Federal work.