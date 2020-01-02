GSA to Host eRulemaking Townhalls

The General Services Administration (GSA) announced it will host two townhalls on electronic rulemaking (eRulemaking) early in 2020, according to a Dec. 31 announcement in the Federal Register.

The public meetings, scheduled for Jan. 30 and March 25, will solicit comments on GSA’s three-pronged approach to modernizing eRulemaking management. The approach includes better data integration among Federal regulatory information systems, innovative approaches to public access, and increased efficiency across the Federal rulemaking landscape.

“Specifics on proposed services or service improvements, including benefits and costs, would be helpful. Specific suggestions on service management, including performance measures and approaches for ongoing customer engagement would also be helpful,” the agency said in the notice. “Comments are also welcome on related technology services, including any specific recommendations for how technology can be applied to achieve specific business needs for regulatory management.”

Additionally, GSA said it is seeking out subject matter experts to speak on panels at the meetings. Interested parties can submit resumes to GSA by Jan. 10 for the first meeting, and by March 2 for the second meeting.

GSA is also accepting written comments on modernizing electronic rulemaking management through April 30.