GSA Solicits Public Sector Feedback on Fed Innovation

The General Services Administration (GSA) is asking for government employees’ ideas to improve the public’s experience with the Federal government through technological innovation.

In a Jan. 15 blog post, GSA asks public sector employees to share challenges they’ve seen on the job, and possible technical solutions to those. The agency is gathering feedback through the 10x submission portal to support ideas that transform how the government uses tech.

Specifically, 10x is soliciting ideas that improve the citizen experience, enhance how the government implements technology, and embrace the expanding tech market. The ideas should focus on creating a new product or service that solves a specific government problem.

Submissions are due on Jan. 30.