The General Services Administration (GSA) is looking for nominees to staff up its new Federal Security Cloud Advisory Committee (FSCAC) created by legislation approved late last year that codified the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) into law.

The 11-year-old FedRAMP program is operated by GSA to provide a standardized, government-wide approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services used by Federal government agencies.

The recent legislation approved by Congress to codify the program also approved a number of other steps aimed at improving its efficiency, including establishing the new advisory committee.

GSA put out a Federal Register Notice that went into effect on Jan. 25 looking for 15 candidates from government and the private sector to provide input on running the program.

“The FSCAC will provide advice and recommendations to the Administrator of GSA, the FedRAMP Board, and agencies on technical, financial, programmatic, and operational matters regarding the secure adoption of cloud computing products and services,” states the notice.

“The FSCAC will ensure effective and ongoing coordination of agency adoption, use, authorization, monitoring, acquisition, and security of cloud computing products and services to enable agency mission and administrative priorities,” it says.

GSA will be accepting nominations for committee membership until Feb. 9.