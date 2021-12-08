Performance management for the government is at a crossroads between traditional and new emergent models. But the dawn of big data and technological advancements in analytics has brought forth new opportunities for an emergent performance management framework that deliberately seeks to leverage these data.

Therefore, public leaders require a new vision and capacity to design and manage knowledge-based systems, according to Ioana Munteanu, the evidence governance lead for the Federal Acquisition Service at the General Services Administration (GSA).

“There are two things Federal agencies must have; a more comprehensive open systems performance management framework and an adequate leadership model for orchestrating these systems,” Munteanu said during a NextGov virtual event on Dec. 7.

With a comprehensive open systems performance management framework, she added, Federal agencies are better positioned to run an efficient operation; balance the needs of Federal buyers and commercial sellers fairly, integrate external intelligence; measure, monitor, and adapt ecosystem environment; track various impactful indicators.

A comprehensive model makes it “possible to measure and track a wider variety of key indicators and relationships in both internal and external systems to inform leaders and managers on a timelier basis, even real-time,” Munteanu said.

Additionally, according to Munteanu, an adequate leadership model to orchestrate these systems is needed for this framework to function properly. Agencies need leaders who provide relevant insights from collected data to inform strategy formulation and management and knowledge brokers who centrally and strategically orchestrate both the demand for and supply of evidence.