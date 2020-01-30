GSA Names Julie Dunne FAS Commissioner

The General Services Administration (GSA) has named Julie Dunne commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS), after appointing her acting commissioner of FAS in October 2019.

Dunne joined GSA last May as a senior advisor on the staff of GSA Administrator Emily Murphy to provide strategic counsel on acquisitions policies and legislation. Before that she was staff director of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee’s Government Operations Subcommittee, a government contracts attorney, and served stints at the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Commerce.

“I’m pleased to lead the FAS team as we continue to drive progress on a number of acquisition reform and IT modernization efforts – all with the goal of helping our customer agencies advance their missions and save taxpayer dollars,” Dunne said in a statement. “I’m fortunate to be in a position to implement some of the procurement policies I helped create on Capitol Hill. I’m committed to maintaining our positive momentum to ensure we have a modern procurement environment that is innovative and efficient.”

GSA said Dunne will lead FAS “as it continues to enhance and simplify the acquisition experience through its Federal Marketplace Strategy and IT modernization initiatives,” consolidates the Multiple Award Schedules program, and promotes shared services.

Administrator Murphy commented, “Julie’s extensive background in Federal acquisition policy and experience in the executive branch, private sector, and Congress provides a valuable foundation for her leadership role at GSA.” She added, “Julie’s addition to our leadership team demonstrates our commitment to remaining an agency that attracts the best talent in service to the nation.”