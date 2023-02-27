The General Services Administration (GSA) has named Larry Hale as deputy assistant commissioner for IT Category Management in the agency’s Federal Acquisition Service organization – removing the “acting” designation from his previous title effective on Feb. 26.

Hale had been acting director of the Office of IT Services since December 2021, and from 2018 to 2021 was director of the IT Security subcategory.

Laura Stanton, assistant commissioner for the Information Technology Category (ITC), announced the move in an agency email. “Effective on 2/26/23, Larry transitioned into his permanent position and his new appointment as a member of the Senior Executive Service (SES),” she said. “Larry’s SES appointment is a culmination of more than 35 years of superb leadership and vision.”

“While in the acting deputy assistant commissioner for Category Management role, Larry made a great impact on our programs and initiatives,” Stanton said. “Notably, his work on the future of GWACs, cloud innovation, and EIS transition has allowed ITC to maintain a trusted leadership role in the Federal technology sector.”

“His vast experience from his previous roles across ITC have been instrumental in establishing our leading role in governmentwide cybersecurity and supply chain risk management,” Stanton said, adding, “I look forward to watching Larry continue to build on these great successes and for all that is to come under his leadership.”

After a 20-year U.S. Navy career, Hale joined GSA in 2001 and along with a brief foray into the private sector, has held senior positions with that agency and the Department of Homeland Security since then.