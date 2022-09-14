The General Services Administration (GSA) has appointed Dan Lopez director of the agency’s Login.gov service that provides secure single sign-on services used by the public to access websites and applications of numerous government agencies.

Lopez started in the new job on Sept. 12, a GSA spokesperson confirmed. He takes over from Amos Stone, who had been acting director for more than two years and now has moved on to the private sector.

As the new director, Lopez will be in charge of growing the Login.gov operation along with “setting the strategic direction for the program, identifying new business opportunities and potential customers, working with existing customers, and managing operations, staffing, and budgeting,” according to GSA’s previous posting of the job opening.

In addition to annual appropriations funding, Lopez will be working with a $187 million investment from the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) last year.

With these funds the GSA will look to expand the adoption of Login.gov across more Federal agencies as part of a wider effort to improve systems security. Current Login.gov users include the Office of Personnel Management’s USAJOBS site, the Department of Homeland Security’s TSA PreCheck program, and the Small Business Administration’s business loans and disaster assistance functions.