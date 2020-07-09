GSA MAS Consolidation Meeting PMA Goals

Since completing phase one of its multiple award schedules (MAS) consolidation initiative in October 2019, the General Services Administration (GSA) has progressed into phase two during the first two quarters of Fiscal Year 2020.

In a July 2020 update on its President’s Management Agenda goals, GSA wrote that it started the system requirements, workforce readiness, and communication planning aspects of phase two earlier this year. Since then, the agency has issued mass modification to all active contractors in the MAS program. All 24 legacy schedules and newly consolidated MAS contracts are listed in the program’s eLibrary.

GSA’s eBuy system, an online request for quotation (RFQ) tool, has been updated to map legacy special item numbers to new special item numbers for every request. “This is displayed to tell agencies that the RFQ will include contractors from both the new and the legacy SINs regardless of which they pick. This is to ensure continuous competition,” the PMA update explains.

As the agency makes these updates to its MAS system, it is also conducting monthly webinars for communities adjusting to the new system, such as Federal agencies, members of industry, and the acquisition workforce.

GSA is on track to complete its next milestone – creating monthly reminders for mass modification – in the third quarter of FY2020. The final phase of MAS modification consolidation is scheduled to begin toward the end of FY2020.