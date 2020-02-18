GSA Looking for Assistant FAS Commissioner Candidates

The General Services Administration (GSA) is looking for candidates for the open position of Assistant Commissioner for Assisted Acquisition Services (AAS) within the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS).

In January, GSA named Julie Dunne permanent FAS Commissioner, following her appointment as Acting Commissioner in October 2019. The Assistant Commissioner being sought by the agency will represent and speak for the FAS Commissioner “on matters relating to programs within the AAS organization in dealings with top officials of GSA, other Federal departments/agencies, State and local agencies, commercial businesses and the general public,” according to a job posting.

The Assistant Commissioner also will lead the AAS business portfolio and plan, oversee, and coordinate program goals and strategies for service delivery. The Assistant Commissioner also will be responsible for:

Planning, developing, and executing strategic plans, business cases, and new business initiatives;

Coordinating the development of new business lines and offerings;

Developing and maintaining electronic service delivery systems and tools with Office of GSA IT support; and

Serving as the head of Contracting Activity for the national Federal Systems Integration and Management Center.

GSA will be accepting applications until Feb. 26, 2020.