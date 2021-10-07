The General Services Administration (GSA) is looking at government-wide telecommunications and IT acquisitions worth $100 million to ensure that climate risk is addressed in the supply chains for those services.

GSA today published its Climate Change Risk Management Plan, along with 20 other agencies and the White House Council on Environment Quality, and designated information and communication technology supply chains as one of several top areas with climate change vulnerabilities.

In a press release, GSA said its plan will outline “actions that will help it adapt to the impacts of climate change, such as sea-level rise and increasing extreme weather events, and minimize the risks of a changing climate, like increasing costs due to damaged buildings and supply chains.”

“From deadly hurricanes and floods to devastating droughts and wildfires, the impacts of climate change are already being felt across the country,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “While we continue to lead by example to decarbonize the federal footprint, we also need to lead the way when it comes to making our facilities and supply chains more resilient to a changing climate.”

Other top vulnerabilities to climate change, according to the plan, include: real property, water and wastewater utilities, transportation and transit access, and global supply chains and their infrastructure.

“By working together and facilitating a whole-of-government approach, GSA can help to spur climate innovations across building, product, and service markets in the government and private sector,” said Deputy Administrator and Senior Climate Change Adaptation Official Katy Kale.