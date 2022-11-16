The General Services Administration (GSA) has launched a new legal division within its Office of the General Counsel to expand GSA technology offerings.

The new office – dubbed the Technology Law Division – will provide “dedicated and specialized legal services to GSA’s technology-focused components,” GSA stated in a Nov. 10 press release.

“GSA’s commitment to modernizing the government’s approach to technology services is a significant priority for Administrator Carnahan and her senior leadership team,” said Arpit K. Garg, GSA’s General Counsel.

By providing dedicated and specialized legal services to GSA’s technology-focused components, this new division will help GSA to continue delivering the best customer experience and value in technology services.

The new legal division will help support several efforts that GSA has underway to build a simple, streamlined, and secure digital infrastructure and deliver exceptional customer services – from incentivizing a more agile approach to IT modernization to building effective digital solutions and services across the government.

The Technology Law Division is currently hiring for key positions: Associate General Counsel for Technology Law and Assistant General Counsel.

The Associate General Counsel for Technology Law will lead a growing team in providing client-centered legal support to GSA’s technology-focused components. Applicants must have a proven track record as a technology law leader.

The Assistant General Counsel will be responsible for providing client-centered legal support to GSA’s technology-focused components. GSA encourages attorneys of all backgrounds to apply, but emphasizes that applicants must have an interest in learning about and working with new technologies and areas of the law.

“The Associate General Counsel for Technology Law will work closely with the most senior leaders across the agency to provide advice and counsel in a developing, but critically important area of public law. And the Assistant General Counsel will provide direct support to our technology-focused components – a great opportunity for a more junior attorney to join our growing team,” Garg said.

Vacancies for the two roles will close on Dec. 9.