GSA Issues Human-Centered Tech Buying Guide

The General Services Administration (GSA) issued a human-centered design Evaluation and Buying Guide today to help Federal agencies seek out tech that improves the customer experience. The guide is a part of the agency’s efforts to support the President’s Management Agenda’s Cross-Agency Priority Goal on Customer Experience. It includes an overview of customer experience, principles for evaluating industry partners, and other resources. “GSA developed this guide based on the needs agencies have expressed in structuring contracts and identifying the best industry partners to help accelerate their service transformations,” Acting Chief Customer Officer Matt Ford said.