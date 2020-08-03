GSA Enters Phase Three of MAS Consolidation

The General Services Administration (GSA) announced the completion of the second phase of its Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) consolidation and has now begun its third and final phase.

Phase one for GSA involved consolidating its 24 MAS into a single solicitation for products, services, and solutions. Phase two, meanwhile, involved updating current contracts to streamline terms and conditions for the new solicitation. Phase three involves multiple contract consolidation for current MAS holders.

“MAS consolidation is already improving the experience for our agency customers and our vendors – making it easier and faster for companies to modify contracts and add Special Item Numbers, and for contracting officers to place orders for the goods and services they need,” GSA Administrator Emily Murphy said in a press release.

According to the release, GSA’s industry partners will consolidate their multiple contracts down to one per unique entity identifier (UEI).

“In choosing their main contract, industry will streamline their Schedule business strategy and have just one point of contact for all MAS business moving forward,” GSA MAS Program Management Office Director Stephanie Shutt said. “That will reduce their overhead costs. For customers, phase three just makes things simpler – a contractors’ full suite of offerings can now be found in just one place – no more searching among multiple Schedules to find a solution. The workforce will then have fewer contracts to manage, so they can focus on excellence in service delivery.”