GSA Cancels FAST 2020 Conference

The General Services Administration (GSA) is cancelling the Federal Acquisition Service Training (FAST) 2020 conference and all associated Program Management Review meetings. Scheduled to take place in mid-April in Atlanta, Ga., the agency is exploring options to host virtual portions of the training in lieu of the in-person conference. “The health and safety of our conference speakers, attendees, and staff come first,” GSA said in a statement about the cancelation. The agency will contact non-government FAST registrants with information about ticket refunds.