GSA Boosts 8(a) STARS II Contract Ceiling to $22 Billion

The General Services Administration (GSA) increased the ceiling of the 8(a) Streamlined Technology Application Resource for Services (STARS) II contract to $22 billion today.

“By raising the 8(a) STARS II ceiling, GSA continues to ensure that we meet the needs of our federal agency customers,” GSA Administrator Emily Murphy said. “As agency demand for IT products and services has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, GSA is proud that STARS II will remain available to help agencies deliver world class IT services.”

8(a) STAR II contract is the small business set-aside for governmentwide acquisition contracts (GWACs) providing access to flexible, customizable IT services and solutions. The contract services 787 industry partners to develop long-term, large-scale projects.

“The 8(a) STARS II GWAC has exceeded all of our expectations,” GSA Acting Assistant Commissioner of the Office of Information Technology Category Laura Stanton, said. “We’ve raised the contract’s ceiling more than once to accommodate demand. As we move into this contract’s fourth generation, we can say for certain that this program is a huge success.”