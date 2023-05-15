The General Services Administration (GSA), in consultation with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), has announced the inaugural members of the Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee (FSCAC).

The FSCAC was created by legislation approved late last year that codified the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) into law.

The 11-year-old FedRAMP program is operated by GSA to provide a standardized, government-wide approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services used by Federal government agencies.

The FSCAC will advise and provide recommendations to the GSA administrator, the FedRAMP Board, and Federal agencies to ensure effective and ongoing coordination in acquisition and adoption of cloud computing products and services.

“Technology changes fast, so ensuring the Federal government, and especially FedRAMP, can quickly respond to that constantly evolving product and threat landscape is critical,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in a May 12 press release.

“We’re eager to get feedback from both industry and agency partners about how we can improve the experience of using FedRAMP by streamlining the process and enhancing security. Establishing this new Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee is an important first step,” she added.

The committee is comprised of 15 members from the public and private sectors, appointed by the GSA administrator, in consultation with the OMB director. The inaugural members include: