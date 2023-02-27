The General Services Administration (GSA) announced that it will continue support for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB) through its key governmentwide IT acquisition contract: VETS 2.

The five-year option for the VETS 2 vehicle has been exercised for 45 contract holders, GSA said on Feb. 24. This extension will allow Federal agencies to continue acquiring state-of-the-art information technology services while supporting SDVOSBs.

“This partnership has resulted in more than $2.7 billion in awarded federal contracts in the base period, and is expected to continue growing during the option period,” said GSA Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Sonny Hashmi in a statement. “Executing on this option period is good for small businesses and for the agencies they serve.”

VETS 2 is the only governmentwide IT contract vehicle that is set aside exclusively for SDVOSBs – through which government departments can acquire services ranging from data management and IT security to software development.

The best-in-class contract began on Feb. 23, 2018, with a five-year base period that ended in 2023. GSA’s latest action to exercise the contract’s five-year option extends the ordering period for 45 contract holders until Feb. 22, 2028.

VETS 2 has a contract ceiling of $5 billion and is designed to meet a variety of diverse agency IT requirements, including new and emerging technologies.

GSA said the vehicle also reinforces the Biden-Harris administration’s initiatives to increase equity and level the playing field for underserved small business owners by supporting previous executive orders in this area.

Exodie Roe – GSA’s associate administrator for the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization – said, “This five-year contract option will continue the partnership between GSA and the [SDVOSB] IT community to create opportunities and enhance offerings to federal agencies.”