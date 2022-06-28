Google Cloud said today it is creating a new division – Google Public Sector – that will focus on U.S. public sector institutions.

“U.S. public sector agencies – including Federal, state, and local governments, and educational institutions – have asked for more choice in cloud vendors beyond legacy technology providers, and this is a demonstration of the company’s commitment in the space,” a company spokesperson said today.

Heading the new division is Will Grannis, Google’s VP and Cloud CTO. The new division will get a full-time CEO and board of directors later this year. Lynn Martin will lead the U.S. Public Sector Go-To-Market organization, which includes Federal, state, local, and educational customers.

“This new division will operate as a subsidiary of Google LLC and will specialize in bringing Google Cloud technologies, including Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace, to U.S. public sector customers,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

“Google Public Sector will provide unique products and expertise, such as Google Cloud’s data and analytics platform, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) tools, so institutions can better understand their data and automate core processes,” Kurian said. “And the division will offer Google Cloud’s highly scalable and reliable open infrastructure, including compute, storage, and networking, so government agencies can modernize their legacy information systems and build new applications that serve citizens with mission-critical reliability and scalability.”

The new division “will help U.S. public sector customers use Google Cloud’s advanced cybersecurity products to protect their users, applications, and data from growing cyber threats,” Kurian continued. “Our experts will assist agencies and educational institutions in their use of Google Workspace to enable secure communication and collaboration, and to attract new employees to the government through the use of these modern tools.”

“We will also continue to invest in training public sector employees in digital and cloud skills, and in expanding the thriving ecosystem of partners who are already working with Google Cloud to build solutions that meet the urgent and growing needs of U.S. public sector organizations,” he said.