General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has appointed Matt Hayden vice president of cyber client engagement.

Hayden brings senior leadership experience with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) component to the new role at GDIT.

He will serve as the senior cyber executive within GDIT’s Intelligence and Homeland Security division, and will be responsible for fostering trusted relationships with industry partners and key cyber executive government leadership, delivering cyber growth strategies, and advancing the company’s cyber thought leadership.

Most recently, Hayden was Assistant Secretary for Cyber, Infrastructure, Risk, and Resilience Policy at DHS through early 2021, where he led policy development for department-wide efforts to reduce national risks with a focus on critical infrastructure cybersecurity, federal network security, and cyber crime.

Before that, he was a Senior Advisor to the CISA Director, and from 2017 to 2020 he was Deputy Assistant Secretary-Private Sector Office at DHS.

For 13 years before that, Hayden held senior roles with the National Disability Rights Network.

“As federal agencies adopt zero trust strategies and harden their cyber defenses, GDIT is focused on supporting customers with innovative solutions,” Hayden said. “I am looking forward to working alongside other GDIT cyber experts to help solve our customers’ mission-critical challenges.”

“Matt is a nationally-recognized expert in both cyber technology and policy and further deepens our cyber expertise within the intelligence and homeland security sector,” commented Kelly Ferrell, GDIT senior vice president for Intelligence and Homeland Security. “His extensive background and knowledge of cybersecurity will play a critical role in helping our customers modernize their cyber defenses and enable their missions.”