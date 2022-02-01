In a new report, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that the National Telecommunications and Information Agency (NTIA) lacks a formal process to plan for the transfer of some Federally-used spectrum to the private sector to help build mobile networks, including 5G.

The Federal government – which uses radio-frequency spectrum for essential functions like defense and air traffic control – is working to have NTIA facilitate the transfers as broadband and other services drive up private sector demand for spectrum.

While NTIA works with other Federal agencies to execute spectrum reallocations, GAO found that it lacks “a formalized planning process for these reallocations, even though they can be complex, often lengthy undertakings involving many stakeholders and steps.”

GAO notes that NTIA follows some usual steps for reallocations, but the agency lacks plans with objectives and targets, integrated master schedules, and risk assessments. NTIA could more effectively implement reallocations by considering necessary steps, risks, and timeframes, GAO said.

GAO made three recommendations for NTIA, which were concurred with by the Department of Commerce – the agency that houses NTIA. Among those recommendations include: