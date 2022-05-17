General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has named Kristin Seaver – who served as CIO at the United States Postal Service (USPS) from 2016 to 2020 – vice president of strategic client engagement.

GDIT said Seaver will be responsible for “strengthening client engagement and providing strategic direction for the company’s sector supporting federal civilian agencies.”

“Kristin is an accomplished executive with a wealth of experience in all aspects of government operations, technology, and logistics,” commented Jylinda Johnson, GDIT vice president and general manager for Government Operations. “Her expertise will play a critical role in supporting our customers’ digital transformation goals and mission objectives.”

Seaver joined GDIT after a 30-year career at USPS that spanned the organization’s top management ranks.

She retired from USPS as the organization’s Chief Retail and Delivery Officer in September 2021, a position in which she spearheaded operations of more than 450,000 employees who deliver 40 percent of the world’s mail, and was responsible for a delivery fleet of more than 280,000 vehicles.

During her four-plus years as CIO at USPS, Seaver led digital transformation efforts across the organization “to modernize the legacy technology stack and capture business insights from the Postal Service’s massive data sets,” GDIT said, in addition to “strengthening the security posture of the Postal Service through investment, governance, and risk management.”

Prior to that, Seaver held other senior positions at USPS including executive vice president and COVID-19 Incident Commander, and Vice President Operations for the Capital Metro Area.