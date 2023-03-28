Aaron Weis, the former Department of the Navy chief information officer (CIO), started a new job Monday as the managing director of technology at Google Public Sector (GPS).

News of Weis’ departure from his Navy CIO post came in late February, nearly four years after he joined the service branch.

According to an announcement shared with MeriTalk on March 27, Weis will be responsible for overseeing development and implementation of GPS’s technology strategy for the Google Cloud Platform, and he will report to Vice President Leigh Palmer – who leads technology strategy and delivery for GPS.

“Weis has spent the last 28 years in industry and 5 years in government,” the announcement says. “His various leadership roles – including multiple times as a CIO – provide him with a wealth of experience and expertise in the technology industry, particularly in helping legacy IT organizations transform.”

His most recent position as CIO of the Navy saw him play a key role in the agency’s cloud transformation.

Before that, he served as senior advisor to the Defense Department CIO where he focused on driving strategy and support for critical programs – like the department’s Enterprise Cloud Strategy and the IT Modernization strategy.