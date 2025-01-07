Former Department of Defense (DoD) chief information officer (CIO) Dana Deasy has been tapped as the new chief information digital officer and senior vice president at Boeing Co., which generates about a third of its revenue from defense product lines.

Deasy, an IT and defense sector veteran, began his new role on Dec. 31, where he oversees the aerospace company’s IT, information security, and data and analytics functions. He succeeds Susan Doniz, who left the company last year.

“Dana is a well-respected, global technology leader who has a track record of delivering on innovative technologies across large and complex organizations,” Kelly Ortberg, the CEO and president of Boeing, said in a statement.

“With the need to stay vigilant to protect against cyber threats, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence playing a larger role across all industries, our IT team will have a key role as we focus on meeting our safety and quality goals, delivering reliably for our customers and positioning ourselves for the future,” he continued.

Deasy was named DoD CIO in 2018, and after that position became a Senate-confirmed post, was confirmed to the position in late 2019 and served through January 2021. As CIO, he oversaw information management, technology, and assurance, in addition to non-intelligence space systems, critical satellite communications, navigation and timing programs, spectrum, and telecommunications.

He also served as the global CIO of JPMorgan Chase where he oversaw the firm’s technology systems. Deasy also held CIO posts at BP, General Motors North America, Tyco International, and Siemens Americas.

He also held leadership roles at Rockwell Space Systems Division, where he began his career.