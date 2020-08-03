GSA Aces FITARA 10.0 Scorecard; Seven Agencies Improved

The General Services Administration (GSA) took top marks on the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s FITARA Scorecard 10.0 released by the Government Operations Subcommittee today.

Of the 24 Federal agencies graded on the scorecard, seven saw improvements from their previous scores in December 2019, four saw declines, and 13 held steady. Outside of individual agency performance, the latest scorecard brought in a new milestone: Scorecard 10.0 is the first in which no agency earned lower than a “C-” overall grade.

The easiest way to make sense of the committee’s multicolored scorecard is to view the FITARA Dashboard, and watch MeriTalk’s FITARA video.

Leaders of the Pack

Only one agency – GSA – earned an “A+” on the 10.0 scorecard. But that’s nothing new for agency, which also notched an “A+” grade on the December 2019 scorecard.

While no other agencies scored in the “A” range, there were seven who came close with a “B+” this time around. Those seven are the Departments of Agriculture (USDA), Commerce, and Education, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Small Business Administration (SBA), the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The FITARA Scorecard, which the committee assembles with help from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), tracks progress by the 24 Federal CFO Act agencies on an evolving range of IT fronts.

The grading categories for the tenth version of the scorecard released today include: CIO authority enhancements; transparency and risk management; portfolio review; Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI); software licensing; Modernizing Government Technology (MGT) Act; cybersecurity; transition from the Networx communications contract (although no formal letter grades were assigned); CIO status (acting or permanent); and whether the CIO reports to the agency head or deputy.

Seven Agencies saw Improvement

The CIOs at USDA, the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, State, and Treasury, EPA, Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), and SSA all have reason to celebrate today.

The USDA, Department of Commerce, EPA, and SSA all jumped from a “C+” to a “B+.” The Treasury Department earned a “B” this time around, having previously earned a “C.” The State Department and NRC both turned their prior “D-” into a “C-” on the latest scorecard.

Four Agencies Struggled

Agencies with declining grades on Scorecard 10.0 were:

The Department of Education went from an “A+” to a “B+”;

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) went from a “B” to a “C”;

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) went from a “B+” to a “C+”; and

United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which went from an “A” to a “B.”

13 Agencies Held Their Ground

The remaining 13 agencies earned the same score this time around. Here’s a list from top grades on down: