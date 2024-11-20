There’s been so much more nice than naughty among the top ranks of Federal CIOs who scored big gains on the latest FITARA Scorecard, and we’re going to celebrate them all at Tech Tonic on Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Morton’s the Steakhouse in Washington, D.C.

Consider yourself invited for the fun, fellowship, and recognition of the top tech ranks as we toast the accomplishments of the past year and look forward to what 2025 will bring.

Federal CIOs enjoyed their best IT report card in years – check the FITARA Dashboard to see how they did it – with 13 agencies vaulting to “A” grades on the 18th edition of the scorecard released this fall.

To give credit where it’s due, we’re inviting those top tech officials and their teams – from State, DHS, Treasury, NSF, Labor, Energy, Transportation, NASA, Interior, Education, OPM, Commerce, SSA, EPA, Justice, Agriculture, and HHS – to join in the Dec. 19 Tech Tonic celebration.

Please join us in giving thanks to all and ringing out the year with our best friends in Government IT. All we need now is you to hit the Go Button to join in on Dec. 19.