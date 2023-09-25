Version 16.0 of the FITARA Scorecard is set for release on Sept. 26, to be followed by a roundtable discussion on the new agency IT scores led by Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va. – who is ranking member of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation – with participation from several large Federal agency representatives.

The scheduled release of the latest scorecard on Tuesday morning marks a departure from the usual procedure, in which the House Oversight and Reform Committee releases the scorecard, and then its government technology-focused subcommittee holds a formal hearing to discuss the results.

The semi-annual FITARA Scorecard grades the 24 Federal CFO Act agencies on their performance in several IT-related categories. Scores are compiled by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), usually with input from House Oversight members.

Rep. Connolly’s FITARA Roundtable event is set for 2pm (EDT) on Tuesday, 1416 Longworth House Office Building.

The roundtable session will include representatives from GAO, the General Services Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Departments of State, Veterans Affairs, and Commerce.

On version 15.0 of the FITARA Scorecard issued last December, gradings for the largest Federal agencies moved moderately higher. In total, seven agencies saw their grades improve enough to lift scores to the next highest letter grade. The remaining 17 agencies received either the same – or close to the same – grade as they did on the previous scorecard, with fluctuations of less than one full letter grade, and remaining in the same letter grade category.