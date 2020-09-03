FirstNet Selects Richard Carrizzo to Lead as Vice Chair

FirstNet Authority Board Chair Tip Osterthaler selected Richard Carrizzo to lead as vice chair of the board effective yesterday. Carrizzo has worked in fire and emergency services for over three decades and currently services as the fire chief for the Southern Platte Fire Protection. He’s served on the FirstNet Authority Board since 2018 and has helped expand the board’s outreach with first services. “Chief Carrizzo is a national leader in the fire services with a record of advancing solutions to help keep America’s first responders safe on the job,” Osterthaler said of the new vice chair. Carrizzo also serves as the president and chairman of the Board of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and is the lead fire representative on a policy board managing the region’s 911 system.