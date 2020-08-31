First-Ever milCloud® 2.0 Virtual Bootcamp Kicks Off September 10

The FY20 deadline is looming for Department of Defense (DoD) fourth estate agencies to migrate more than 100 data centers to milCloud® 2.0. To help advance migration and bring awareness to the new technologies and capabilities available on milCloud® 2.0, GDIT and DISA, in conjunction with MeriTalk, are launching the first-ever milCloud® 2.0 Virtual Bootcamp Event.

The complimentary half-day event will take place on September 10, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, and wrapping up at 1:45 p.m.

For those working on milCloud® 2.0 migrations, the virtual event provides an opportunity to learn from the successes and challenges of other migrations, ask technical questions, and provide valuable information to help mission partners transform their mission on milCloud® 2.0. milCloud® 2.0 connects cloud service offerings to DoD networks, and provides DoD mission partners with the latest in cloud technology at competitive prices with the highest levels of security and performance.

The September 10 event will kick off with a keynote address from Rory Kinney, Services Executive at DISA’s Services Directorate-Operations Center.

The event will jump straight into a series of panel discussions covering how to accelerate cloud migration, and take advantage of the latest advancements in cloud data management and high-performance storage and networking.

Bob Olson, Vice President, DISA Cloud Services at GDIT, will lead panelists from Dell Technologies, Rubrik, and Pure Storage in a discussion of high performance infrastructure capabilities and use cases. Then, with the help of Brian Whitenight, Partner Accounts Director, milCloud® 2.0 at GDIT, officials from Oracle Public Sector, VMware, and Intel will break down use cases of how DoD and DISA mission partners are moving to the cloud to support the warfighter, with an emphasis on data analytics and software defined data centers.

The event will wrap up with a fireside chat highlighting three mission partners’ journeys to milCloud® 2.0 – the challenges, the solutions, and how milCloud® 2.0 helped these agencies meet their mission.

Building on the success of previous in-person milCloud® 2.0 bootcamps, the September 10 event will feature extended opportunities to network with milCloud® 2.0 program managers, speakers, and fellow attendees, while technology partners will answer attendee questions in the exhibit hall.

Learn more about what you can expect from the event in our first blog post.

Register for the event here.