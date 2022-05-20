As Acting Director of FedRAMP Brian Conrad looks ahead to the program’s fiscal year (FY) 2022 goals, he said gathering feedback from stakeholders will play a “critical” role in improving the program going forward.

The three FY2022 goals for the General Service Administration’s (GSA) Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) program are to grow the FedRAMP Marketplace, transform processes, and promote knowledge sharing, Conrad said May 19 at MeriTalk’s Cyber Central event in Washington, D.C.

Conrad said promoting knowledge sharing – and the feedback that comes along with it – “is critical” to the FedRAMP program, which certifies the security of cloud technologies for Federal government use.

“A key part of this is the feedback that we get from industry and agencies on what we’re doing,” Conrad said. “The way we can improve the program is by receiving feedback.”

He explained that feedback helps his team to eliminate any blind spots and understand what stakeholders such as cloud service providers (CSPs) and Third Party Assessment Organizations (3PAOs) are going through.

“I will give you a little tease – our annual survey is going to be released around the August timeframe,” Conrad added. “So, I would encourage you, if you have any interest in responding, you go ahead and do that. That is a fabulous way to get your feedback back into FedRAMP.”

While stakeholders wait for GSA to release the annual survey, Conrad also encouraged them to send in feedback through info@fedramp.gov.