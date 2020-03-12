Feds Post Job Opportunities for Reskilling Academy Grads

The first round of cybersecurity job opportunities for graduates of the Federal Cyber Reskilling Academy has been posted on the USAJobs Open Opportunities site, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Chief Information Officers Council, and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced March 11.

“We cannot overcome the shortage in the Federal cybersecurity workforce overnight,” Federal CIO Suzette Kent said. “By continuing to invest and support reskilling programs, coupled with hands-on opportunities to apply those skills, the Federal government is positioning itself to strengthen our cybersecurity workforce capabilities.”

The reskilling program, launched in April 2019, trains Federal employees outside of IT fields on cyber defense analytics. Federal agencies act as sponsors and hire the trainees once training is completed. Roughly two dozen graduates will be chosen to fill ten short-term positions at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

“By serving as a government-wide bulletin board for short-term assignments, details, and training opportunities around the Federal government, Open Opportunities will help agencies tap into the valuable talent and skills we already have and are developing within government,” OPM Director Dale Cabaniss explained.

Open opportunities include: