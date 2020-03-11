Federal Tech Leaders Honor Mission, Troops at USO-Metro Awards

Federal government CIOs and private-sector tech leaders turned out in force last night at USO-Metro’s 38th Annual Awards Dinner to celebrate mission, and most of all to show support for U.S. military personnel and their families.

The black-tie event at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, D.C., on March 10 focused on Special Operations, and raised $1.6 million for USO-Metro, which is dedicated to supporting America’s service members by keeping them connected to the people, places, and things they love.

Pictured below are just some of the Federal IT leaders – many of them veterans of military service – who attended a private MeriTalk reception before last night’s awards dinner. Please join us all in raising a glass to honor our military, its members, and USO-Metro for all of its important work.

