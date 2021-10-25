The Office of Management and Budget has released a 2021 action plan for Federal agencies to make progress on a list of goals under the Federal Data Strategy published in 2019, but given there are little more than two months to go in 2021, OMB characterized the year-end goals as “aspirational.”

In its release of the latest action plan, OMB reminded that the Federal Data Strategy “plans for agencies’ use of data for a variety of critical purposes: to generate evidence-based policy, to deliver on mission, to serve the public, and to steward resources,” while also emphasizing “the vital need to protect security, privacy, and confidentiality.”

Transition Year

Further, on the timing of the 2021 action plan for agencies, OMB said the plan recognizes that 2021 is a “transition year” for the executive branch.

“Given the timing of the release of this 2021 Action Plan in the context of a transition year and with significant efforts underway across agencies on the administration’s immediate priorities, agencies may only begin working on toward the Plan’s milestones before the end of calendar year 2021,” OMB said.

“Nevertheless, this Action Plan establishes these aspirational milestones in order to encourage agencies to make steady progress on the Plan’s actions and milestones. In doing so, agencies will enhance their ability to use data to achieve their missions and deliver to the American public,” OMB said.

Key Questions for Agencies

OMB said the 2021 Action Plan builds on lessons learned from the 2020 version, which emphasized “foundational activities” including capacity assessments, and basic governance and infrastructure building. For 2021, the agency said, Federal agencies should “focus on improving the effectiveness” of those governance, planning, and infrastructure activities. In doing so, OMB said agencies should focus on the following questions:

What further areas need a comprehensive assessment of existing capabilities?

How do agencies use these comprehensive assessments to produce meaningful improvements?

What foundational governance, planning, and infrastructure must be in place in the next 2 years to support adopting enterprise activities (standards, budgets, coordination) from the FDS maturity ladder in 2023?

Areas that agencies should grapple with next may differ, OMB said. “While the 2020 Action Plan established a comprehensive roadmap for the FDS, we recognize that agencies entered the 2020 Action Plan at different stages,” the agency said. “Many milestones allow for flexibility, given the diversity of agency missions and the maturity gauged during the execution of the 2020 Action Plan. In some cases, agencies should remain focused on producing quality assessments of their data infrastructure, skills, and assets. In other instances, agencies can move forward toward completing those foundational activities.”

“The increased flexibility for 2021 encourages agencies to tackle areas that best serve their mission (e.g., for some agencies it may be data governance, while for others it may be workforce development or data management and interoperability) and learn from each other throughout the process,” OMB said.

2021 Task List

The short-list of 2021 actions include: