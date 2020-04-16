Federal COVID-19 Spending Jumps to $5.7 Billion

Federal agencies and departments have spent more than $5.7 billion on COVID-19 related contracts since February – with total virus-related spending more than doubling in the last nine days.

According to figures from the Federal Procurement Data System (FPDS), agencies have inked more than 1,000 coronavirus-related contracts since April 7, when total spending reached $2.3 billion.

Over 75 agencies and departments have made purchases related to the virus since February, bringing the total number of transactions to over 3,700. Surgical and medical instrument supply manufacturing accounted for over 600 purchases, while 287 contracts are categorized in the system as “Housekeeping-Custodial Janitorial.” More than 175 of these COVID-19 contracts have been related to information technology.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) continues to be the most frequent buyer, with over 1,740 purchases for a total of over $764 million. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had the second most transactions with over 500. The Department of Justice (DoJ), which includes the Federal Prison System/Bureau of Prisons, made over 300 transactions.

New to the contract database this week is a $32 million supplemental IT contract between the Census Bureau and CDW Government. The bureau is allowing individuals to respond to the decennial survey online this year for the first time, and announced this week that field operations would be delayed until June 1. The bureau has done over half a billion dollars worth of business with CDW Government over the length of the contract.