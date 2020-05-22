Federal COVID-19 Contract Spending Surpasses $13 Billion

Federal agencies and departments have spent more than $13 billion on COVID-19 related contracts since February – including an additional $3 billion in just the past nine days.

According to May 21 figures from the Federal Procurement Data System, over 70 agencies and departments have signed almost 22,000 coronavirus-related contracts since February. Agencies and departments inked more than 3,000 of those contracts since May 12.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) made just over 1,200 transactions, and still has the largest single-agency spend, totaling more than $7 billion. The General Services Administration (GSA) still tops the list in terms of total transactions – more than 13,000 transactions for a total of $56 million. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) made approximately 3,180 purchases, for a total of $1.4 billion.

More than 400 of the COVID-19 contracts have been IT-related. One of the larger IT deals was logged on May 19 between the VA and ThunderCat Technology, worth $11.7 million for Splunk Cloud Software-as-a-Service Licenses and support services.

Federal agencies and departments have executed 4,000 COVID-19 related contracts in May alone. Those included two transactions by HHS worth over $350 million each just in the past week.