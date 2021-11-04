Jordan Burris – who serves as chief of staff for Federal CIO Clare Martorana, Deputy Federal CIO Maria Roat, and Federal Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Chris DeRusha – will leave the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) November 12, he announced in a LinkedIn post.

Burris said that after a short break, he plans on returning to the private sector.

“It is often said that public service is a relay race. Earlier this week, I let my team know that I’ve made the bittersweet decision to pass the baton and leave Federal service,” Burris said. “Serving in the White House as part of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Office of the Federal CIO (OFCIO) has been an incredible opportunity and one that I will be forever grateful for.”

Burris has served at OMB since April 2017, starting as a cybersecurity advisor before being promoted to his current post in July 2019.

Before joining OMB and Federal service, Burris had spent the prior five years at Deloitte as a member of the Deloitte Advisory team for Federal Cyber Risk Services. Burris began his IT career as an IT consultant supervisor at his alma mater Penn State.