Federal Appeals Court Rejects Oracle’s Appeal in JEDI Case

A Federal Appeals Court issued a decision today that upholds a Circuit Court ruling that rejected Oracle’s appeals in the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) Cloud procurement case.

“We see no error in the Claims Court’s rejection of Oracle’s arguments,” said the ruling, which came in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The case centered, in part, around the fact that the contract was granted on a single-award basis.

Oracle has not been alone in protesting the multi-billion-dollar cloud computing contract. After Microsoft originally won the contract last October, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) protested the award decision.

In a court document last month, the Department of Defense requested that proceedings in the AWS case remain stayed until after September 16 in order for the department to issue its remand decision to address technical aspects of the contract award.