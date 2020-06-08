Federal Agencies’ COVID-19 Spending Rises to $15.5 Billion

COVID-19-related spending by Federal agencies grew to a total of $15.5 billion as of early June, up from a total of $13 billion as of May 22, according to data obtained from the Federal Procurement Data System (FPDS).

The Department of Health and Human Services has accounted for over half of the total COVID-19-related spend, making close to 1,600 purchases worth a total of $8.3 billion. The General Services Administration has led the way with the highest number of purchases – with nearly 16,000 contracts for a total of about $69 million.

The largest single contract in the FPDS data set remains an April 8 HHS deal for over $646 million in ventilators. The HHS Office of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response has signed 11 separate contracts worth more than $300 million each.

Federal agencies have entered 25,588 COVID-19 related contracts into the FPDS as of June 8.