The House Committee on Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Reform and Operations announced the witness list for the FITARA 12.0 hearing on July 28. Federal CIO Clare Martorana headlines the list of four witnesses, according to a release today by the committee.

Martorana will be joined by Keith Bluestein and Sean Brune, CIOs for the Small Business Administration and Social Security Administration, respectively. Carol Harris, the director of IT and Cybersecurity for the Government Accountability Office, will also serve as a witness at the hearing.

The public will discuss the FITARA 12.0 scorecard, as well as the Biden Administration’s IT priorities. Among the topics on the docket is how the administration will administer the $1 billion allocated to the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) by the American Rescue Plan passed in March.

Subcommittee Chair Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., signaled at the FITARA 11.0 hearing in April that TMF could be a topic of discussion. Today’s release confirms TMF as a topic of interest for the committee. The TMF board is currently working its way through funding bids and changed the repayment terms for any funding administered through the TMF program.

The hearing will also examine potential future changes to the FITARA scorecard, as well as any laws and policies that currently affect the Federal IT mission. The hearing will take place July 28 at 2 p.m. Stayed tuned to MeriTalk for further coverage of the scorecard and hearing.