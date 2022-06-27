The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Broadband Data Task Force announced that fixed and mobile broadband providers in the Broadband Data Collection (BDC) may obtain early access to certain portions of the system to enter identifiable information in advance of the broadband availability data filing window on June 30.

This new move will enable users to register their entities in the system and become familiar with how certain parts of the system will work before the filing window opens.

“We are making this functionality available in advance of the opening of the filing window to enable filers to log in, register, and be ready to enter their availability data as early in the filing window as possible,” the FCC stated in the announcement.

In addition, governmental and tribal entities that log in and fill out their entity identification information will be able to access the production version of the Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric data after signing a licensing agreement.

The FCC Broadband Data Task Force was established to implement long-overdue improvements to the agency’s broadband data and mapping tools. The task force is closely coordinating with the FCC’s broadband mapping and data collection efforts across the various expert agency teams.

“Each of these teams is essential to the effort of ensuring the commission, other Federal agencies, state and local governments, tribal entities, and consumers will have access to granular nationwide information on the availability and quality of broadband services,” the agency noted.