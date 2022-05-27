The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has awarded $203.6 million in an indefinite-delivery, indefinite quantity Application Development Support Services Contract (ADSS) as part of the agency’s IT modernization effort, according to a notice on SAM.gov.

The effort is set to run through 2027, with the contract split between 14 different providers. The providers will be responsible for program and project management support, software and application development and documentation support, and extreme programming support, according to the request for proposal that was initially released in July 2020.

The most updated form of the solicitation was released April 27, and says the providers will be responsible for supporting the FCC office of the Chief Information Officer. The solicitation said FCC doesn’t have any agency initiatives to in-source the services.

The providers will provide ADSS for existing, new, or modernized FCC systems, with the goals of “improving the FCC stakeholders’ experience meeting business requirements” and “providing a tight coordination of service delivery with other FCC ITC (Internal Telecommunications Corporation) Contractors.”

The 14 contractors chosen are: 22nd Century Technologies Inc., GCI Federal Inc., ECS Federal LLC, HighPoint Digital Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corp., ICF Incorporated LLC, NCI Information Systems Inc., Net eSolutions Corp., OCTO Consulting Group LLC, Pragmatics Inc., Slalom LLC, Spatial Front Inc., TCG Inc., and Power Auctions LLC.

The award did not specify how much business each contractor would receive, nor specify any projects the contractors would specifically support.