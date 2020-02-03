FAA Seeking Data on Potential IT Services Contract Vehicle

The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting market research for a potential contract vehicle for IT services, according to a request for information released on Thursday.

“The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has a potential requirement for a competitive multiple award contract vehicle currently referred to as Information Technology Innovative Procurement for Strategic Sourcing (ITIPSS), which is anticipated to be a contractor-provided solution to support the FAA Information & Technology Services (AIT) Organization,” the request states.

According to the agency, the ITIPSS will be the “FAA’s leading-edge contract to acquire a full range of IT capabilities, solutions, and emerging technologies.” FAA anticipates the ITIPSS, “will be awarded as a ten (10) year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.”

FAA is currently seeking information from businesses that can provide “a wide range of state-of-the art technical, administrative, management, and professional IT-related service solutions,” according to the request.

Officials say they are seeking IT solutions related to program and office management, cybersecurity, and software development.

FAA is particularly interested in small businesses that can provide the services requested, and is seeking responses from interested providers by Feb. 7.