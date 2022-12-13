Federal and private sector experts will break down the future of data management at the Defense Department (DoD) as the Pentagon builds on its Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) strategy, during a Dec. 15 webinar from MeriTalk and Red Hat.

The experts will discuss edge computing advantages and opportunities, real-world examples of edge innovation and data interoperability in action, and what's needed to create an infrastructure that enables DoD teams to achieve mission agility and resiliency.



What’s Coming With JADC2?

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) strategy envisions a network of networks to share sensor data across land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace forces enabling better and faster decisions.

The JADC2 strategy was issued in May 2021, and in March 2022 officials released an unclassified version of the strategy, offering a glimpse into the DoD’s vision for a vast, interoperable communications network.

In summary, the Pentagon’s strategy centers on six guiding principles:

Designing universal and continuous information sharing at an enterprise level;

Making it secure with a “layered” and “strong cyber defense”;

Having an interoperable and standardized data fabric;

Making it operational and resilient in a degraded environment;

Improving command and control capability development broadly; and

Delivering JADC2 capabilities quickly through acquisitions and development.

To realize its “network of networks” vision with JADC2, the Pentagon will have to use cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and new communication methods.

The joint forces will also need the capability to build applications, deploy them in any edge location, and freely migrate workloads to other hardware when needed. DoD has already awarded companies with contracts to aid in this work.

The Pentagon initially named 27 JADC2 contractors in May and since has added more vendors to support the program. JADC2 is a warfighting necessity to keep pace with the volume and complexity of data in modern warfare and to defeat adversaries decisively, according to DoD officials.