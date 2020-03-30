Entertainment Options for Your Social Distancing

Efforts to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak have led to new and creative ways to keep ourselves entertained. Creatives of all kind have answered the call to help us maintain sanity with fun, online events and activities.

If you’ve already plowed your way through Tiger King or season three of Ozark, why not look around the internet for other means of preoccupying your time. We took the time to seek out some alternative forms of digital entertainment for you to consume over the next few weeks.

The Social Distancing Festival

This digital festival has a variety of great and unique online experiences collected from all variations of artists. The website has an assortment of live stream options that are ongoing or set for a future date, including concerts, comedy shows, theatre performances, and art shows. Also, if you’re a creative person, you can submit for an event of your own!

Stay at Home Fest

Another online festival of different creative ventures, this festival “harnesses the power of the internet for good, by creating a central hub to find all the fantastic decentralized events that are happening online, and aiding music discovery during the global pandemic.” Some of the highlights include music and online classes, with more to be added. You can sign up to receive daily updates so you don’t miss out on something new.

Instagram Live

Many celebrities and artists have been turning towards their own means of reaching their fans now more than ever. Using their own social media platforms, many a celeb have been live streaming DJ sets, cooking, or holding Q&A sessions. Billboard has started compiling a running list of events being held, including a Diplo DJ set and a Miley Cyrus show set to feature Alicia Keys and Millie Bobby Brown tonight. Also, checking out Florence Pugh’s Instagram story is essential.

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America

Hosted by Elton John, the iHeart Living Room Concert started streaming for viewers on March 29 as a benefit to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Highlights include Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eillish. You can still watch the full concert here.

SXSW Shorts

Bummed that SXSW got cancelled this year? You can still catch some of the shorts that were set to premiere at the festival online – for free. These are excellent for taking a break from your work if you are teleworking.