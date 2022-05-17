The Department of Energy (DoE) has begun to gather feedback on a $2.5 billion investment to build out new power transmission infrastructure across the country using funds approved by Congress in bipartisan infrastructure legislation.

In a request for information (RFI) released last week, the department seeks input from all stakeholders regarding the application process, criteria for qualification, and selection of eligible projects to participate in the Transmission Facilitation Program (TFP), along with related cybersecurity plans.

According to the department, the current electric grid was not developed with today’s electrification needs in mind. Expanding transmission capacity through new and upgraded transmission lines will improve grid reliability, allow new clean power onto the grid, reduce costs, improve energy equity, and drive economic growth, and growth in well-paying jobs.

“Expanding and strengthening our power grid means we can get American’s power where and when they need it most, and in so doing deploy the clean energy we need to reach our climate goals and ultimately bring down energy costs,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm in a press release. “With nearly 70% of the nation’s grid more than 25 years old, the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a pivotal catalyst for transmission projects across the nation that will deliver good-paying jobs in the process.”

The launch of the grid improvement program is one of the first down payments on over $20 billion of investments under DoE’s new Building a Better Grid Initiative. The proposed projects delivered to the DoE as part of this RFI must include detailed cybersecurity plans, the agency said.