Ross Graber has resigned as the chief information officer (CIO) at the Department of Energy (DoE), knowledgeable sources confirmed to MeriTalk today.

The resignation comes less than two months after Graber – a security technology veteran with stints at Twitter and Google – was appointed to the top tech job at the Energy Department. He came to DoE earlier this year from an engagement at the State Department on behalf of the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), sources said.

The effective date of Graber’s resignation – and who DoE may line up to replace him – remain unclear.

The agency did not respond to a request for comment today.

Graber’s resignation marks DoE’s second quick change in the CIO suite this year.

Ryan Riedel, who was named CIO at DoE in early February, stepped down from that position in early March and returned to Elon Musk’s SpaceX where he has held senior technology roles since 2020.

That move put Dawn Zimmer, who joined DoE in November 2024 as principal deputy CIO, into the role of acting CIO at the agency. Zimmer remains as principal deputy CIO on DoE’s CIO office organizational chart as of today.

Prior to joining DoE, Graber has been senior director of securing engineering at Procore Technologies since 2020. Before that, he was director of security at 2K from 2017 to 2020. He was a risk and data analytics senior manager and information security manager at Twitter from 2013 to 2017 and was a security and privacy technical program manager at Google from 2009 to 2013.