The Department of Education has selected agency veteran Luis R. Lopez to serve as the department’s new chief information officer (CIO), effective Dec. 18.

Lopez is taking over for Jason Gray, who stepped down in August to become CIO at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

“I am very pleased to congratulate Luis R. Lopez on his appointment as chief information officer at the U.S. Department of Education,” Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten said in a statement. “He brings deep experience and proven skill in delivering information technology services in large and complex government organizations – and leading IT transformations that ensure those organizations continue to adapt effectively for the people they serve.”

Lopez first joined the Education Department in 2017, where he served as the chief of operational services in the Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) Division within the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). In September 2019, he was selected to serve as the director of ETS.

“In his most recent role as the chief of operational services in the Enterprise Technology Services Division within the U.S. Department of Education, he helped modernize our infrastructure and position us to move seamlessly to a remote and hybrid workforce,” Marten added. “Making sure we continue to manage and adapt our information technology effectively is absolutely vital to our work of serving our nation’s schools, students, and families, and I’m looking forward to working together with Luis as he takes on this crucial role.”

Before joining the Education Department, Lopez served in various other Federal IT roles including chief engineer at the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and chief of operations at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC).