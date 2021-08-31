Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced the creation of the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) new Cyber Fellowship program. The fellowship is designed to develop a new generation of prosecutors and attorneys equipped to handle emerging national security threats.

“As we have witnessed this past year, cyber threats pose a significant and increasing risk to our national security, our economic security, and our personal security,” said Monaco. “We need to develop the next generation of prosecutors with the training and experience necessary to combat the next generation of cyber threats. This fellowship gives attorneys a unique opportunity to gain the well-rounded experience they need to tackle the full range of those threats.”

The fellowship, which will be run by the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section, is the result of a recommendation from the DoJ’s ongoing comprehensive cyber review. The cyber review was ordered by Monaco in May and is aimed at developing actionable recommendations to enhance and expand the DoJ’s efforts against cyber threats.

The three-year fellowship will provide participating attorneys with experience combatting emerging national security and criminal cyber threats. The fellows will rotate through multiple DoJ components that are tasked with protecting the nation from cyber threats, including the Criminal Division, the National Security Division, and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.

In a press release, the DoJ said that fellows can expect to investigate and prosecute state-sponsored cyber threats; transnational criminal groups; infrastructure and ransomware attacks; and the use of cryptocurrency and money laundering to finance and profit from cyber-based crimes.

Prospective fellows must agree to the three-year commitment to the program and be able to secure a Top Secret security clearance. Following the completion of the program, fellows may be extended or converted to permanent positions without further competition. Towards the end of the fellowship, fellows can also apply to permanent positions within the department that align with their interests.