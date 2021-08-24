The Department of Energy (DoE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is looking to enter into a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to deliver enterprise IT services that support NNSA’s mission and reduce administrative costs through acquiring commercial and commodity items and services.

NNSA’s Office of the CIO (OCIO) is looking to acquire IT, cybersecurity, and mission integration managed services to upgrade its classified and unclassified systems, programs, and materials.

“The NNSA intends to establish a single-award BPA that allows NNSA OCIO to leverage industry-leading technology practices, maintain compliance with current and emerging security requirements, and provide all NNSA staff with reliable IT capabilities and a continuously improving level of service,” a statement of objectives (SOO) says.

The BPA will help NNSA with the following:

Transition in time for the expiration of its current cybersecurity support contract in July 2022;

Provide a wider range of more cutting-edge services for NNSA employees;

Enable NNSA OCIO staff to manage outcomes over contractor support staff;

Give increased flexibility in contract requirements and responsiveness to changes in the NNSA mission, IT, and cyber environments;

Increase “transparency and predictability for fiscal year costs of operations and maintenance and seamless glide paths for technology insertion;” and

Increase employee productivity agnostic to work location.

“This BPA will further decrease costs, reduce paperwork, and save time by eliminating the need for repetitive and individual purchases. The end-result is a purchasing mechanism for the government that works better and costs less,” the SOO says.