The Department of Energy (DoE) has awarded Verizon two digital communications modernization contracts totaling $34.6 million, utilizing the General Service Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract vehicle, the telecommunications company announced Dec. 1.

Under the contracts, Verizon will help modernize DoE’s data and voice services at the agency’s Washington, D.C. headquarters, and other DoE facilities.

“Verizon’s ability to deliver innovative network solutions for our public sector customers makes us the go-to partner when it comes to addressing the government’s technology needs,” Jennifer Chronis, senior VP of Public Sector at Verizon, said in the release. “The depth and experience of our professional and managed services teams along with their hands-on approach to building customized solutions for our customers is at the heart of our recent string of wins with the federal government.”

As part of the data task order, Verizon will provide enterprise IT services for DoE headquarters and also work with DoE program offices, power marketing administrations, national labs, plants and site offices both within and outside the continental United States. Data services will include Optical Wave Services, Ethernet Transport Services, Virtual Private Network Services, Internet Protocol Service, and Private Line Service for the agency.

Under the voice task order, Verizon will be responsible for helping DoE transition to next-generation voice services, in part by transitioning away from DoE’s current Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) platform to an IP-enabled voice services system, the company said.